Manatee County tackling red tide and dead fish cleanup aggressively

Manatee County cleanup of dead fish.
Manatee County cleanup of dead fish.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says crews have stayed on top of the cleanup of all the dead fish on beaches and other waterways, and there has been a lot of it. They have recently picked up around ten tons of dead sea life.

“Really the past five to seven days where we’ve seen the largest amount of pickup, we are raking the beaches at least once every morning,” said Hopes. “I believe we really got ahead of it and we’ve been approaching red tide from the land, sea, and air.”

The dead fish then ends up in a landfill. Manatee County has been using drones to get a birds-eye view of the problem areas and where the red tide could be heading next. On Thursday, there was still the red tide smell at some of the county beaches, but not many dead fish.

“We definitely appreciate all the work going into it,” said Sheila Phillips, a Coquina Beach visitor from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “We’ve heard on the news the workers being pulled from other areas to handle the fish and the results of the red tide.”

County officials say they are going to continue to take all this on aggressively.

“We’ve been working hard to pick it up before it ends up on the beaches,” said Hopes. “So we’re limiting whatever decomposing marine life could contribute to a nutrient source to fuel red tide.”

Manatee County also plans on adding two new vessels which will also help with the pickup of dead sea life.

