The heat is on for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure has nudged the low pressure system away from the Suncoast on Friday. This has allowed skies to clear and heat up due to lack of cloud cover and fewer storms around. We will see highs in the low 90′s over the weekend with heat indices topping out at 100- to 106 degrees, especially for inland areas during the mid afternoon.

The deep tropical moisture which was hanging over the Suncoast has thinned out a bit so we will see fewer storms but still some heavy downpours are possible. We are now back to our normal summer pattern with storms developing inland along the west coast and east coast sea breeze and then moving back toward the beaches later in the afternoon and early evening.

Some of these storms will be strong with some very heavy rain at times and dangerous lightning will accompany these scattered storms. The good thing is that if you are lucky enough to get one of these pop-up storms in your neighborhood it will tend to cool you down for a little while.

Late day storms return to Suncoast (WWSB)

On Saturday skies will be generally sunny during the much of the morning with just a few clouds developing as the sea breeze pushes inland during the early afternoon.

Sunday will be pretty much the same as Saturday but with a little better chance for those afternoon storms making a break toward the coast in the late afternoon. The rain chance is at 50% for Sunday but most of the day will be dry.

This pattern should stick around through much of the work week with only some subtle variations expected.

In the tropics we continue to watch two areas in the Atlantic. One area in the far eastern Atlantic has a 60% chance for developing over the next 5 days as it moves to the WNW at 15 mph. The other is located east of the Lesser Antilles in the deep tropics but only has a 20% of developing over the course of the next 5 days. Disturbance number 1 has a long time to traverse across 1000′s of miles of the open waters of the Atlantic. Nothing to be concerned with here at this time. Be prepared however as I am expecting to see things really heat up in the last two weeks of August.

For boaters look for winds out of the SSE to start the day on Saturday with winds veering around to the WSW later in the afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in. Should be a really nice weekend for boating with seas running less than 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

Have a safe weekend.

