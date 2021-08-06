Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Board of Education has approved an emergency rule to allow private school vouchers if parents feel their children are being harassed by a school district’s COVID-19 safety policies, including requirements to wear masks.

The parents could request the vouchers under provisions normally used to protect children who are being bullied.

The meeting was scheduled a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the department to come up with ways of having school districts that mandate mask-wearing provide other alternatives for parents, saying they had the legal right to make decisions about their children’s health and education.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No-swim advisory issued for several beaches in Sarasota County
Matthew Briganti
Arrest made in weekend homicide
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
New hurricane forecast predicts even busier season
James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Katarina Vanfossen
Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle

Latest News

Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
Vaccine
White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated
A preliminary injunction was issued against the law Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April.
Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing mask mandate ban
Mark A. Erickson
Punta Gorda man charged with felony littering