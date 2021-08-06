DeSantis names Hopes’ replace to Manatee school board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A financial advisor and former football coach has been named to replace Dr. Scott Hopes on the Manatee County School Board.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Wesley “Chad” Choate to the board, to replace Hopes, who took the position of Manatee County Administrator earlier this year.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to serve and look forward to standing with Governor DeSantis by opposing a mask mandate in Manatee County Schools, keeping Critical Race Theory out of our classrooms and prioritizing civics education,” Choate was quoted in a news release.

Choate, of Sarasota, is a financial advisor at Edward Jones Investments. Previously, he was a teacher and football coach in the Manatee County school system.

Choate serves on the Leadership Manatee Alumni Association board of directors, Manatee County Ageing Network board of directors, Kiwanis of Bradenton Membership Committee and is trustees chair for Trinity United Methodist Church. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

