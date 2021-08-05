Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was sentenced to 25 years in prison for hitting a Manatee County Deputy with a stolen vehicle.

In January of this year, Katarina Vanfossen was charged with striking a deputy while trying to flee from law enforcement. Deputies located a stolen vehicle, but the driver managed to get away after being involved in a traffic crash.

Later in the day with the help of the MCSO Aviation Unit deputies relocated the stolen White Ford Taurus as it parked on the south side of Mad Marks at 30th Ave East and 1st Street.

As deputies attempted to take the driver in to custody by pulling the vehicle forward to exit the parking lot. One of the deputies responding to the scene parked her unmarked vehicle in the path of the stolen car, but the driver reversed the vehicle away from the deputy’s vehicle at which point the deputy got out of her vehicle and gave verbal commands.

Seconds later, the driver rapidly accelerated the stolen car forward and struck the deputy with the front of the car, causing the deputy to be propelled onto the hood and windshield. As the car continued to accelerate, it struck another MCSO vehicle and came to an abrupt stop. The deputy flew off the vehicle and landed hard on the pavement.

The driver, who surrendered at the scene, was identified as Katarina Vanfossen.

Vanfossen was sentenced to 25 years in DOC followed by 10 years of supervised release.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and later released.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.