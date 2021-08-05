Strength training coach helping people be their best through holistic approach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During times when life is stressful and uncertain, it’s important to remember to breathe.

“Being able to breathe through the diaphragm is the number one thing that you can do for your immune system,” said Mike Davis.

Davis is the owner and coach at Hybrid Strength Club in Sarasota. He has trained clients for more than 20 years through physical fitness and health training.

“It was really an outlet for us. All of us have been healthy through all of this not even a cold I mean we’ve just kept ourselves focused on our health,” said Kathy Schaefer who has trained at the gym for several years.

Davis operates on the principal that strength is built from the inside out.

“We take a holistic approach toward strength training. That’s building your immune system through breath work and the breath work that we do. The whole purpose of it is to optimize the immune system and optimize lung function,” Davis said.

Whenever the pandemic hit, he said his crew at Hybrid Strength put their practices into high gear to help them stay healthy.

“We immediately just transitioned into ramping up all the breath work that we were doing and putting more focus on good breathing mechanics. The only thing that we have to fall back on is our own immune system, and you know reducing stress and being aware of the proper mechanics of of how your immune system operates is the key,” he added.

For Jules Price, the workout regime has been a game-changer.

“I feel so amazing my MS has been completely in remission. I feel like a different person and I just think it’s so important to do that for yourself,” said Price who had previously been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.

Price said she works out six days a week.

“I think it’s more important than ever to get out to walk. The most important thing is to start small. If you told me six years ago that I would want to come to a gym like this and workout twice a day sometimes, I would think you were insane. I love it but I never started that way,” she added.

Davis said it is important to get your body hot to fight off illnesses.

“Something that’s really important for maintaining a healthy immune system is getting your body up to temperature, so getting your body hot replicates what your body does with a fever. If you do that on a regular basis then your body is constantly in this state of being able to kill off all viruses that may be roaming around in your body,” he added.

For anyone wanting to start a workout regime at home, this is his advice.

“I would say the number one thing you can do at home is to start practicing proper breathing techniques. That’s probably the best thing that anyone can do if they’re not already aware of how their body or how their breath operates,” he said.

To learn more about Hybrid Strength, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.