Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Red tide still present at all Sarasota County beaches

(Kara Heinen)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traces of red tide continue to be found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, according to a report released Thursday.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources continue to monitor and assess public beaches and access points for seaweed accumulation and red tide impacts.

On Thursday, the hardest hit beach was North Lido, where an aerosol count (number of particles of brevetoxins containing red tide in the air) was rated as moderate to major.

Red tide conditions and impacts may vary from beach to beach and may fluctuate daily as wind and weather conditions change.

During this morning’s beaches evaluation, staff reported mostly moderate aerosols and minor fish kills. The red tide status report page is updated daily after 11:30 a.m., as staff continues to evaluate conditions daily and determine appropriate beach cleanup methods at each location.

Beach status for Thursday, Aug. 5
Beach status for Thursday, Aug. 5(Sarasota County)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
New FEMA Flood Insurance Maps could affect Manatee County homeowners
DOH-Sarasota says new 1,412 new cases since last week
Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
Sarasota Memorial’s COVID cases surpass last year’s high

Latest News

North Port water advisory is lifted for most residents
Katarina Vanfossen
Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle
Cuba protests
DeSantis, congressional Republicans call for Cuba action
Laura Albritton
Missing juvenile reported in Manatee County