Red tide still present at all Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traces of red tide continue to be found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County, according to a report released Thursday.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources continue to monitor and assess public beaches and access points for seaweed accumulation and red tide impacts.

On Thursday, the hardest hit beach was North Lido, where an aerosol count (number of particles of brevetoxins containing red tide in the air) was rated as moderate to major.

Red tide conditions and impacts may vary from beach to beach and may fluctuate daily as wind and weather conditions change.

During this morning’s beaches evaluation, staff reported mostly moderate aerosols and minor fish kills. The red tide status report page is updated daily after 11:30 a.m., as staff continues to evaluate conditions daily and determine appropriate beach cleanup methods at each location.

Beach status for Thursday, Aug. 5 (Sarasota County)

