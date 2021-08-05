Advertise With Us
Red Tide interrupting fishing in Cortez

Video: Red tide cleanup efforts on Siesta Beach
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Four months ago, fishers in Cortez were concerned that incoming Red Tide could affect their catches. Now, Red Tide is here and some of their concerns are coming true.

“It’s dismal,” said Nathan Meschelle, a commercial fisherman. “It’s almost little to none. For us, it’s... We’re not really fishing.”

In-shore fishing has essentially come to a half. When the Red Tide clears up in small patches, it’s hard to find space to get those small, surface-level fish often used in bait.

“They might have to possibly resort to other sources, which is bad for us because then we could possibly lose markets in the long-term,” said Meschelle. “So, it’s kind of critical for our industry locally.”

it’s a continuation of the statewide trend that has had those at the state level concerned for both environmental and economic health.

“Unfortunately, it’s dark,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried. “And there’s dead fish all over the waterways.”

And now, fishermen are looking toward the future, thinking of how they can recover from this complete stoppage.

“Last time we had Red Tide, it lasted, for that bait fishery, we lost a whole year of fishing afterwards,” said Meschelle. “So the bait fishery, I don’t know when it’s going to start back up.”

A lot of fishermen in the area said it is not as bad as the Red Tide back in 2018, so hopefully, the recovery time will be quicker. But right now, a lot of in-shore fishermen are forced to sit on their hands.

