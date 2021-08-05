Advertise With Us
Suncoast
Rain comes in waves today as flood watch remains in place.

By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of morning rains will move through the Suncoast with periods of moderate to heavy rain showers. This will be of concern as the ground is saturated with yesterday’s rains.

Because of this situation, a flood watch is in effect for Sarasota and Manatee until 8 p.m., today. Motorists should watch for standing water on roads and poor drainage areas could see some minor flooding.

This will be the first round of showers. The second round will approach the Suncoast late in the morning into the afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms in addition to the rain showers. This will be the last round of storms before a change in our weather.

Tomorrow a high-pressure area to the south will lift north, in line with the Suncoast. This will start the shift in our winds, turning them to the southeast. Flow off the Gulf waters will stop and we will return to more typical afternoon and evening thunderstorms with more sunshine in the forecast.

