Piney Point discharging rainwater runoff, state monitors say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The troubled former phosphate processing plant at Piney Point is apparently handling recent heavy rains by pouring runoff into a drainage ditch, according to a new status update.

In it’s first report in nearly a month, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said the site received nearly four inches of rain Wednesday and more rain has fallen today. The rainwater runoff is being routed to a drainage ditch along Buckeye Road.

The DEP stressed that water samples collected by the state and HRK Holdings, the owner of the site, confirm this discharge contains rainwater, not wastewater, from the compartment areas at the site.

The DEP said Manatee County has also been invited to conduct sampling if desired.

DEP continues its oversight of HRK’s onsite water management activities to safely control water levels, respond to rainfall events and support water treatment. DEP will continue to monitor current and future weather conditions and ensure HRK adjusts water management strategies as needed.

Key updates include:

Approximately 266 million gallons are currently held within the NGS-South compartment. That’s about 20 million gallons more than the last DEP update posted July 7. Pond level readings are expected to fluctuate due to a host of factors, including rainfall, water management activities and wind/associated waves in the pond.

DEP continues to monitor and sample surrounding waterways following previous discharges. DEP’s interactive water quality dashboard details sampling locations and corresponding results to evaluate any environmental impact. Results will continue to be posted as soon as they are available.

DEP is also working collaboratively with the Tampa Bay Estuary Program (TBEP) and local governments to cover more area and collect more data. For a comprehensive view of all sampling in Tampa Bay related to Piney Point, visit TBEP’s interactive water quality dashboard.

DEP continues working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Department of Health to monitor algal blooms and water quality. FWC is the lead agency on red tide and will continue to update conditions on their website. For more information on red tide, please visit ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov

Residents can find the latest information on the status of the site and response activities at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov/PineyPointUpdate.

