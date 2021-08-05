Partially treated water spilling into the Manatee River following bypass at Bradenton Water Reclamation Facility

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Partially treated water continues to spill into the Manatee River on Wednesday. This after the Water Reclamation Facility a few miles away was overloaded by heavy rains causing filters to plug. That’s when crews had to bypass the plant and have this water discharged into the river.

“When it’s prolonged for long periods of time at the levels we’ve been seeing, it can become a problem,” said Jim Mclellan, Director of Public Works and Utilities for the city of Bradenton. “We will strive to bring our plant back to normal and we are also investing additional money at the plant to upgrade the system.”

The water that is spilling into the river was in the last phase of treatment at the facility known as the polishing filters stage. That was before this surge in flow that took place, forcing the bypass. People who live near the spill site on 9th Street East say it’s still concerning when something like this happens.

“It is sad, it’s our world, we’re supposed to be the keepers of it,” said William Merrow, his mom’s home is near the spill site.

City officials say something like this usually takes place at least once a year. It’s not yet known exactly how much of this partially treated water is spilling into the Manatee River. They say this most likely doesn’t impact residents and it should not impact the river.

“We are required by the state as part of the discharge, will be sampling the river to determine levels,” said Mclellan. “Reporting that information to the state to let them know how the progress is going.”

ABC7 did receive word of another spill at a lift station on Colony Drive North in Ellenton. About 1,500 gallons of wastewater had spilled there. No water was impacted in that spill.