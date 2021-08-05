Advertise With Us
North Port water advisory is lifted for most residents

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A precautionary citywide boil water notice in North Port has been lifted for most residents, the city announced Thursday afternoon.

Only those in the Harbor Isles community remain under the advisory, the city said.

Water service was disrupted Tuesday throughout the entire North Port Utilities service area after a contractor accidentally damaged a 16″ water main along Pan American Boulevard. The line was repaired but bacteriological tests still had to be conducted for two days.

With the exception of Harbor Isles, bacteriological survey results showed that the water is now safe for consumption, ice making and/or cooking.

Residents within the Harbor Isles community will remain on the boil water advisory and their homeowner’s association has been notified, the city said.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the North Port Utilities office at 941-240-8000.

