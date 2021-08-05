Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

No Swim Advisory issued for several beaches in Sarasota County

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued “No Swim” advisories for the following beaches:

· Longboat Key.

· Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway.

· Turtle Beach.

· Nokomis Beach.

· Brohard Beach.

· Casperson Beach.

· Manasota Key.

· Blind Pass.

Officials say that an unsafe level of enterococcus bacteria was found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 2. The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended if no swim advisories advisory in place.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beaches in the past two weeks.

Local health officials emphasize that beaches remain open. However, residents and visitors are urged not to wade, swim, or engage in water recreation at these beaches until the advisory is lifted. In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
Sarasota Memorial’s COVID cases surpass last year’s high
DOH-Sarasota says new 1,412 new cases since last week
New FEMA Flood Insurance Maps could affect Manatee County homeowners

Latest News

Red tide still present at all Sarasota County beaches
North Port water advisory is lifted for most residents
Katarina Vanfossen
Woman sentenced for hitting Manatee County deputy with stolen vehicle
Cuba protests
DeSantis, congressional Republicans call for Cuba action