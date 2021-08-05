No Swim Advisory issued for several beaches in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have issued “No Swim” advisories for the following beaches:

· Longboat Key.

· Bird Key Park/ Ringling Causeway.

· Turtle Beach.

· Nokomis Beach.

· Brohard Beach.

· Casperson Beach.

· Manasota Key.

· Blind Pass.

Officials say that an unsafe level of enterococcus bacteria was found during water quality testing on Monday, Aug. 2. The beaches remain open, but wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended if no swim advisories advisory in place.

Enterococcus bacteria can come from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.

No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of the posted beaches in the past two weeks.

Local health officials emphasize that beaches remain open. However, residents and visitors are urged not to wade, swim, or engage in water recreation at these beaches until the advisory is lifted. In addition, you should not eat shellfish such as crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory in place. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted.

