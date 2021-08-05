New hurricane forecast predicts even busier season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Florida and other states entering the thick of the annual hurricane season, a federal forecast released Wednesday ratcheted up expectations of an above-average year for storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in the updated forecast that it expects 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, during the season. Also, it said three to five of the storms could become major hurricanes.

The season, which began June 1, has already had five named storms, including Elsa, which reached hurricane strength but made landfall in North Florida as a tropical storm. “After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in a prepared statement.

The tropics are getting active but not close to the Suncoast, ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan said. One area of concern has a 20% of developing over the next five days and is located in the south-central Atlantic over 1,000 miles away from the Suncoast.

The other area of concern hasn’t even made its way off the west coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance for developing in five days as it tracks to the west.

The season will continue through November.

