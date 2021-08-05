Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

New hurricane forecast predicts even busier season

hurricane michael makes landfall 2018
hurricane michael makes landfall 2018(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By News Service of Florida
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With Florida and other states entering the thick of the annual hurricane season, a federal forecast released Wednesday ratcheted up expectations of an above-average year for storms.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in the updated forecast that it expects 15 to 21 named storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes, during the season. Also, it said three to five of the storms could become major hurricanes.

The season, which began June 1, has already had five named storms, including Elsa, which reached hurricane strength but made landfall in North Florida as a tropical storm. “After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” Rick Spinrad, administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said in a prepared statement.

The tropics are getting active but not close to the Suncoast, ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan said. One area of concern has a 20% of developing over the next five days and is located in the south-central Atlantic over 1,000 miles away from the Suncoast.

The other area of concern hasn’t even made its way off the west coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance for developing in five days as it tracks to the west.

The season will continue through November.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
New FEMA Flood Insurance Maps could affect Manatee County homeowners
DOH-Sarasota says new 1,412 new cases since last week
COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.
Sarasota County School Board discusses COVID-19 ahead of next week’s start of the school year

Latest News

Strength training coach helping people be their best through holistic approach
Strength training coach helping people be their best through holistic approach
Heavy rains forcing Water Reclamation Facility in Bradenton to spill partially treated water...
Partially treated water spilling into the Manatee River following bypass at Bradenton reclamation facility
Video: Red tide cleanup efforts on Siesta Beach
Red tide interrupting fishing in Cortez
High school football goes full speed ahead, despite COVID-19