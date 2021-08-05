Advertise With Us
Missing juvenile reported in Manatee County

Laura Albritton
Laura Albritton(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile.

Laura Albritton, 16, was last seen leaving Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton Wednesday and was reported missing to the Bradenton Police Department. She is from Lee County and had recently been reported missing there. 

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and approximately 145 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-647-3011.

