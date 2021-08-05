Man arrested after shooting incident in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - One man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Englewood.

Late Monday evening, deputies were called to a shooting that took place inside a home on Winstead Avenue.

After an argument, the victim said the suspect, Duke James Terrill, fired multiple rounds in his direction. The victim was uninjured, according to police.

Terrill then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. On Tuesday night, Terrill was taken into custody on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

