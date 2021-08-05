Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Man arrested after shooting incident in Englewood

Honolulu police
Honolulu police(Hawaii News Now/file)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - One man has been arrested after a shooting incident in Englewood.

Late Monday evening, deputies were called to a shooting that took place inside a home on Winstead Avenue.

After an argument, the victim said the suspect, Duke James Terrill, fired multiple rounds in his direction. The victim was uninjured, according to police.

Terrill then allegedly fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. On Tuesday night, Terrill was taken into custody on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident

Latest News

Nothing to worry about here
Flood watch in effect for parts of Suncoast
Recognize the man behind the unusual mask?
Charlotte County Sheriff looking for clown who broke into vehicle, stole debit card
Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
SMH COVID cases surpass last year’s high
Sarasota County Government continuing to keep an eye on red tide conditions