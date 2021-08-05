High School football full speed ahead, despite COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Riverview High School is ready to rumble with their football team stacked.

After a 10-2 season last year, there’s unfinished business this year. And just when everyone thought we were in the clear, COVID-19 is ravaging the public again.

How do you go about such a promising year in this unpredictable climate? If you’re a player, you just play. Let the adults and coaches worry about the heavy thinking.

“They just need to pay attention,” said head coach Josh Smithers. “And if something happens, we’ll let them know.”

That’s a good way to go; control what you can control. As a kid, that’s about all you can do. It could be a good year at Riverview; it usually is. Let’s just hope that COVID-19 keeps away.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.