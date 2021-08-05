Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

High School football full speed ahead, despite COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Football
FILE PHOTO: Football(WAFB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Riverview High School is ready to rumble with their football team stacked.

After a 10-2 season last year, there’s unfinished business this year. And just when everyone thought we were in the clear, COVID-19 is ravaging the public again.

How do you go about such a promising year in this unpredictable climate? If you’re a player, you just play. Let the adults and coaches worry about the heavy thinking.

“They just need to pay attention,” said head coach Josh Smithers. “And if something happens, we’ll let them know.”

That’s a good way to go; control what you can control. As a kid, that’s about all you can do. It could be a good year at Riverview; it usually is. Let’s just hope that COVID-19 keeps away.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident

Latest News

Heavy rains forcing Water Reclamation Facility in Bradenton to spill partially treated water...
Partially treated water spilling into the Manatee River following bypass at Bradenton Water Reclamation Facility
Video: Red tide cleanup efforts on Siesta Beach
Red Tide interrupting fishing in Cortez
Honolulu police
Man arrested after shooting incident in Englewood
Nothing to worry about here
Flood watch in effect for parts of Suncoast