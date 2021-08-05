Flood watch in effect for parts of Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Keep the umbrellas handy once again on Thursday as more storms are possible especially during the morning hours. A couple of pieces of energy will move through the Suncoast overnight and through Thursday keeping us in the clouds along with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Now there will be some sunshine at times but don’t expect a lot.

A flood watch is in effect for Manatee and Sarasota Counties through 8 p.m. Thursday. We could see up to 2 to 4 inches of additional rain for parts of the Suncoast. With the ground already saturated any heavy rain will quickly runoff into roadways causing some street flooding in low lying areas.

Flooding could be a concern for areas of Suncoast (WWSB)

With generally variable cloudiness on Thursday expect highs in the upper 80′s and lows in the upper 70′s. The rain chance is at 50% mainly in the morning and early afternoon.

Friday we will see the transition begin to more normal summer weather here as the trough of low pressure moves out and high pressure builds in from the southeast. Winds will begin to turn more from the south on Friday which will put the main focus of storms inland during the day and then those winds will switch to the SE by the weekend which will cause storms to develop inland and push toward the west coast later in the day.

On Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with scattered storms in the late afternoon through the early evening. The high on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80′s near the beach and low 90′s away from the water.

We look to stay in this typical summer pattern through early next week.

For boaters look for winds out of the SW at 10 knots and seas 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

The tropics are getting active but not close to us. One area of concern has a 20% of developing over the next 5 days and is located in the S. Central Atlantic over 1000 miles away from the Suncoast. The other area of concern hasn’t even made its way off the west coast of Africa. It has a 40% chance for developing in 5 days as it tracks to the west.

