DeSantis, congressional Republicans call for Cuba action

(News Service of Florida) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday joined U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republican members of Congress to urge the White House to take more-immediate action to help people trying to stand up against the Cuban regime.

“We have an opportunity ... to make a difference. And it requires leadership from the White House, it requires the president to show and take tangible steps to stand with the people of Cuba,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Hialeah Gardens. “Don’t do things that are going to bolster the regime.”

DeSantis reiterated a push for President Joe Biden to bring Wi-Fi access to people protesting in Cuba, adding that if there is a company in Florida offering to provide the service “we’ll work to do it.” Others at the event were U.S. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., U.S. Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., and U.S. Rep. Mike McCaul, a Texas Republican who serves as the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

On Wednesday, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz in a statement aimed at McCarthy decried, “insincere, carpetbagging Washington Republicans coming down to Miami looking to reap the political benefits that often accrue from pandering to our community.”

