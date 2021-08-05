Complaint filed against HRK Holdings, LLC in connection with Piney Point

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has filed a complaint in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in Manatee County against HRK Holdings.

This complaint will initiate action against HRK Holdings following a leak at the phosphogypsum stacks at Piney Point.

DEP Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a statement, “Today, the department took a pivotal step to ensure this is the final chapter for the Piney Point site and fulfill the agency’s charge and dedication to holding HRK accountable. This action enforces compliance with the state’s environmental laws and all of HRK’s existing authorizations, orders and agreements with the department. The department is seeking the maximum allowable penalties and recovery of costs and damages under existing laws and regulations.”

The complaint, says DEP officials, outlines injunctive relief, cost recovery, attorney fees, damages and civil penalties sought for HRK’s failure to comply with the following:

Requirements of Chapter 403, Florida Statutes, pertaining to the safe operation of phosphogypsum stack systems.

Requirements of Title 62, Florida Administrative Code, pertaining to surface and groundwater standards.

Provisions and requirements of the existing Consent Order and Administrative Agreement that HRK entered into with the department requiring them to remove the water from the site by 2019.

Financial assurance requirements.

In addition, the complaint seeks the appointment of a court-appointed receiver to serve as an independent third party to oversee management and closure of the site and the financial management of these activities.

