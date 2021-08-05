Arrest made in weekend homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in Manatee County over the weekend.

On July 31, deputies were contacted by Matthew Briganti after he located a man dead inside his home at the Gar Fair Mobile Home Park. First responders arrived on scene shortly after the call and found the individual dead inside Briganti’s home.

An autopsy later determined the victim’s death was the result of homicidal violence after being struck in the head multiple times with a blunt object.

During the investigation, Matthew provided statements to detectives that were inconsistent with the evidence on scene. Surveillance video also showed that Matthew and the victim were the only ones inside the home at the time of the crime.

Briganti has been charged with second degree murder. The identity of the victim has not been released.

