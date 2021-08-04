Wet weather pattern continues on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern from the past few days continues this morning and afternoon. with storms moving onshore from the Gulf.

The nature of some storms will be occasional strong gusts of wind in some of the heavier downpours of rain, which will lead to ponding of water on roads. In some cases, storms will become thunderstorms with multiple lightning strikes possible.

The first round of storms will pass by in the morning hours and then a second round will likely develop in the mid-to-late afternoon. Again today several inches of rain are possible. Reports from St. Petersburg have four inches of water standing on some roads after earlier storms.

Over the next few days, the high pressure ridge will lift north and be centered over the Suncoast by the end of the week. This will lead to lighter winds and lower rainfall amounts. By the weekend, high pressure will have slipped far enough north to switch winds to the southeast. This will return us to a pattern of afternoon and evening storms and sunshine to start each day.

