Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Wet weather pattern continues on the Suncoast

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pattern from the past few days continues this morning and afternoon. with storms moving onshore from the Gulf.

The nature of some storms will be occasional strong gusts of wind in some of the heavier downpours of rain, which will lead to ponding of water on roads. In some cases, storms will become thunderstorms with multiple lightning strikes possible.

The first round of storms will pass by in the morning hours and then a second round will likely develop in the mid-to-late afternoon. Again today several inches of rain are possible. Reports from St. Petersburg have four inches of water standing on some roads after earlier storms.

Over the next few days, the high pressure ridge will lift north and be centered over the Suncoast by the end of the week. This will lead to lighter winds and lower rainfall amounts. By the weekend, high pressure will have slipped far enough north to switch winds to the southeast. This will return us to a pattern of afternoon and evening storms and sunshine to start each day.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Former Sheriff Tom Knight is stepping down as President and CEO of First Step Sarasota.
Former Sarasota Sheriff steps down from role at First Step
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident
James Brannon
Suspected panhandler arrested for pulling knife on victim

Latest News

Location across the Suncoast picking up over and inch of rain
Weather Forecast: Tuesday Evening, August 3, 2021
Rain moving back in.
A soggy midweek is in store for the Suncoast
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Storms will be starting early on the Suncoast today
Rain moving back in.
Weather Forecast, Monday Night, August 3, 2021