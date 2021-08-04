Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

SMH COVID cases surpass last year’s high

Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
Video: SMH, Venice Regional Approved For
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced that there were 140 cases of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Tuesday, there were 136 confirmed cases. That far surpasses the amount the hospital had last year, a spokesperson confirmed. 130 cases was the high last year.

There are currently 32 patients in ICU. In 2020, the hospital’s highest total of COVID patients in ICU was 31.

Today’s patient census: 756

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 140 (136 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 63 (62 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 32 (28 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 78

.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident
Bradenton Police
Bradenton PD seek woman who fraudulently used stolen card

Latest News

Recognize the man behind the unusual mask?
Charlotte County Sheriff looking for clown who broke into vehicle, stole debit card
Sarasota County Government continuing to keep an eye on red tide conditions
Rains blamed for wastewater spills in Bradenton, Ellenton
State officials discuss new strategies to fight red tide