SMH COVID cases surpass last year’s high

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced that there were 140 cases of COVID-19 at the hospital.

Tuesday, there were 136 confirmed cases. That far surpasses the amount the hospital had last year, a spokesperson confirmed. 130 cases was the high last year.

There are currently 32 patients in ICU. In 2020, the hospital’s highest total of COVID patients in ICU was 31.

Today’s patient census: 756

Today’s COVID-positive patients total: 140 (136 yesterday)

Today’s ICU census: 63 (62 yesterday)

COVID-positive patients in ICU today: 32 (28 yesterday)

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 78

.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.