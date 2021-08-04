Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County School Board discusses COVID-19 ahead of next week’s start of the school year

COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.
COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.(WWSB)
By Rick Adams
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board listening to parents and others on Tuesday night as the debate over COVID-19 protocols continues to heat up. This comes as the start of the new school year begins on Tuesday, August 10.

“The masks haven’t worked, if parents feel comfortable masking their kids allow them to mask their kids,” said Andra Griffin, an opponent of masks and the vaccine. “The ones that don’t, don’t make them feel bad.”

Board members said that masks will remain optional. They are urging those who are older than 12 years old to get the vaccine. Social distancing will be encouraged. Anyone who tests positive will have to quarantine, including the unvaccinated who are in contact with that person. If a person is vaccinated they won’t have to quarantine.

For the time being, some parents would like to see an even stricter COVID-19 policy in place until things improve.

“it’s very concerning to me with what we’re seeing in the state and the area, that we’re still in a place where masks aren’t going to be mandated in the schools,” said Adrian Crawford, a Sarasota parent.

Right now the school district’s goal is to start the school year like normal and then make any changes when necessary.

“We’re going to watch those numbers and if they get out of whack we’ll call an emergency meeting,” said Shirley Brown, chair of the Sarasota County School Board. “We are going to pray for the best and watch for the worst and take actions if needed.”

The school board says they will continue to work closely with the health department. The health department says 30 people per day between five and 19 years old are testing positive for the virus in Sarasota County.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Drive gently Tuesday: Police targeting I-75 for enforcement, education
Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
Long waits reported at Sarasota, Palmetto COVID-19 testing sites
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash

Latest News

scsb
COVID discussion ahead of Sarasota County school year - 7pm Report
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 3, 2021
glades
Everglades restoration project
weyant
Emma Weyant returns home