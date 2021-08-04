Sarasota County School Board discusses COVID-19 ahead of next week’s start of the school year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board listening to parents and others on Tuesday night as the debate over COVID-19 protocols continues to heat up. This comes as the start of the new school year begins on Tuesday, August 10.

“The masks haven’t worked, if parents feel comfortable masking their kids allow them to mask their kids,” said Andra Griffin, an opponent of masks and the vaccine. “The ones that don’t, don’t make them feel bad.”

Board members said that masks will remain optional. They are urging those who are older than 12 years old to get the vaccine. Social distancing will be encouraged. Anyone who tests positive will have to quarantine, including the unvaccinated who are in contact with that person. If a person is vaccinated they won’t have to quarantine.

For the time being, some parents would like to see an even stricter COVID-19 policy in place until things improve.

“it’s very concerning to me with what we’re seeing in the state and the area, that we’re still in a place where masks aren’t going to be mandated in the schools,” said Adrian Crawford, a Sarasota parent.

Right now the school district’s goal is to start the school year like normal and then make any changes when necessary.

“We’re going to watch those numbers and if they get out of whack we’ll call an emergency meeting,” said Shirley Brown, chair of the Sarasota County School Board. “We are going to pray for the best and watch for the worst and take actions if needed.”

The school board says they will continue to work closely with the health department. The health department says 30 people per day between five and 19 years old are testing positive for the virus in Sarasota County.

