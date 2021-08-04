Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Government continuing to keep an eye on red tide conditions

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As expected, red tide has been found at all 16 beaches in Sarasota County.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources are continuing to monitor and assess public beaches and access points for seaweed accumulation and red tide impacts.

Red Tide conditions and impacts may vary from beach to beach and may fluctuate daily as wind and weather conditions change.

Earlier today, PRNR received approval from Florida Department of Environmental Protection to begin mechanical and manual cleaning operations.

During this morning’s beaches evaluation, staff reported mostly moderate aerosols and minor fish kills. The Red Tide status report page is updated daily after 11:30 a.m. as staff continues to evaluate conditions daily and determine appropriate beach cleanup methods at each location.

