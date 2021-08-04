Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Rains blamed for wastewater spills in Bradenton, Ellenton

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy rains caused two wastewater spills in Manatee County Wednesday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.

The first incident, a sanitary sewer overflow, occurred during a heavy rainstorm at about 07:25 a.m., at the lift station at 162 Colony Drive North in Ellenton. Pump trucks were used to assist lift station pumps that were running continuously and removed wastewater to minimize the discharge, the DEP said.

In total, about 1,500 gallons of wastewater were spilled. Some of the spilled wastewater remained in the immediate area. Pump trucks were used to remove standing water and return it to the collection system. No storm drains or surface waters were affected by the spill, the DEP noted.

At 11:30 a.m., in Ellenton, the Water Reclamation Facility at 1810 First Street West was hydraulically overloaded from the rain, which plugged filters in the system, according to the DEP. Technicians bypassed the plant, sending an unknown amount of partially treated effluent to the Manatee River.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident
Bradenton Police
Bradenton PD seek woman who fraudulently used stolen card
James Brannon
Suspected panhandler arrested for pulling knife on victim

Latest News

State officials discuss new strategies to fight red tide
Several Suncoast organizations are collecting school supplies for children who can't afford them.
Groups collecting school supplies for kids in need
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: Gravel spill causes back-up on 301
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County seeing some flooding across roads