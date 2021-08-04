Rains blamed for wastewater spills in Bradenton, Ellenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Heavy rains caused two wastewater spills in Manatee County Wednesday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.

The first incident, a sanitary sewer overflow, occurred during a heavy rainstorm at about 07:25 a.m., at the lift station at 162 Colony Drive North in Ellenton. Pump trucks were used to assist lift station pumps that were running continuously and removed wastewater to minimize the discharge, the DEP said.

In total, about 1,500 gallons of wastewater were spilled. Some of the spilled wastewater remained in the immediate area. Pump trucks were used to remove standing water and return it to the collection system. No storm drains or surface waters were affected by the spill, the DEP noted.

At 11:30 a.m., in Ellenton, the Water Reclamation Facility at 1810 First Street West was hydraulically overloaded from the rain, which plugged filters in the system, according to the DEP. Technicians bypassed the plant, sending an unknown amount of partially treated effluent to the Manatee River.

