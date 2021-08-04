Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste

James Johns
James Johns(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port contractor has been arrested for allegedly dumping waste after completing a job, authorities say.

While on patrol in Port Charlotte July 26, a Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy found trash, including empty paint cans and buckets, rollers and wooden pallets dumped near a vacant lot on Nautilus Terrace.

The deputy found labels on the can identifying the store where the paint was purchased. With help from the store manager, they traced the sale to a homeowner, who told deputies she bought the paint for a contractor, identified as James Johns, who was doing work at her home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies says Johns admitted dumping the items and agreed to clean up the Nautilus Terrace site. Deputies say after Johns picked up the discarded items Aug. 2, he was arrested and charged with felony littering.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident
Former Sheriff Tom Knight is stepping down as President and CEO of First Step Sarasota.
Former Sarasota Sheriff steps down from role at First Step
James Brannon
Suspected panhandler arrested for pulling knife on victim

Latest News

Modrick Discovering the Suncoast
Does a Native Blessing protect us from hurricanes - Discovering the Suncoast August 4 2021
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 4
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 4
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Wet weather pattern continues on the Suncoast
COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.
Sarasota County School Board discusses COVID-19 ahead of next week’s start of the school year