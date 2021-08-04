North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port contractor has been arrested for allegedly dumping waste after completing a job, authorities say.

While on patrol in Port Charlotte July 26, a Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy found trash, including empty paint cans and buckets, rollers and wooden pallets dumped near a vacant lot on Nautilus Terrace.

The deputy found labels on the can identifying the store where the paint was purchased. With help from the store manager, they traced the sale to a homeowner, who told deputies she bought the paint for a contractor, identified as James Johns, who was doing work at her home, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies says Johns admitted dumping the items and agreed to clean up the Nautilus Terrace site. Deputies say after Johns picked up the discarded items Aug. 2, he was arrested and charged with felony littering.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.