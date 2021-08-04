Advertise With Us
Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Manatee County man

George "Max" Sutherland
George "Max" Sutherland(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered adult.

George Sutherland, who goes by Max, was last seen Monday, Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. at the listed address.  He left on foot after visiting a friend in the 200-block of Pineapple Street.

Sutherland has not been seen since. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light colored t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.

