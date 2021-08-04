Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Manatee County seeing some flooding across roads

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Manatee County are reporting some flooding to the National Weather Service.

Some roadways are under water due to heavy rainfall overnight and into the morning.

High waters are being reported across the following locations:

The south approach of Bridge at Kay Road and Cypress Stand

Rye Road north of SR 64

Rye Road south of Golf Course Road

Multiple streets in the Sylvan Oaks neighborhood

If you see high water, turn around and do not attempt to drive through flooding.

