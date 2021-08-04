Groups collecting school supplies for kids in need

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With school starting on the Suncoast in less than a week, several organizations are rounding up school supplies for less fortunate kids. These organizations are looking for new items, including backpacks, pencils, pens, highlighters, boxes of Kleenex, small bottles of hand sanitizer, folders, notebooks, glue, markers, crayons, erasers, and notebook paper.

The Sarasota Police Department is accepting new school supplies for all ages and grade levels to “Pack the Patrol Car.” You can drop them off from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Sarasota Police Department, 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota.

The department will donate everything collected to the Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Supplies will be shared with students throughout the community the weekend before school begins.

Gettel Automotive is collecting new supplies at all of its 17 locations including Bradenton, Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Punta Gorda, Gainesville and Ocala.

For a list of supplies and drop off locations go to gettel.com/pack-a-backpack

Charlotte State Bank & Trust is collecting school supplies for students who need assistance at the following Port Charlotte locations, although supplies may be donated at any branch.

Charlotte Harbor Office, 23112 Harborview Road

Parkside Office, 3002 Tamiami Trail

Peachland Office, 24163 Peachland Blvd.

Supplies may be brought to the bank from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday. Supplies will be distributed by the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, which has a drop-off site at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall community room located at the mall entrance between JCPenney and Dillard’s. The school supply drive continues through Aug. 13.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Checks should be made payable to CLEF, with “school supplies” noted on the memo line.

Operation Christmas Child will be collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Samaritan’s Purse will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

The nationwide collection week is Nov. 15-22. Participants can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

