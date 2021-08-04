Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Gravel spill causing back up on US 301

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are warning drivers of a possible delay due to a traffic accident.

A truck lost its load of gravel at 15th Street and Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301). Crews are working to clear the scene. Northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard are closed between 12th and 17th.

Please find an alternate route.

