First Alert Traffic: Gravel spill causing back up on US 301

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are warning drivers of a possible delay due to a traffic accident.

A truck lost its load of gravel at 15th Street and Washington Boulevard (U.S. 301). Crews are working to clear the scene. Northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard are closed between 12th and 17th.

Please find an alternate route.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨We’re investigating a single vehicle crash where a truck lost gravel at 15th St & Washington Blvd (US 301). Due to the cleanup, northbound lanes of US 301 are closed between 12th and 17th. Please find an alternate route. #Sarasota #Traffic pic.twitter.com/tqVqhQdrMd — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) August 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.