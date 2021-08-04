Does a Native Blessing protect us from hurricanes - Discovering the Suncoast August 4 2021

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a popular legend – a Native American blessing protects the Suncoast from hurricanes. What’s the real story? And where did it come from? The story takes us back to the 1500s and Hernando de Soto, the Spanish conquistador who explored the west coast of Florida.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.