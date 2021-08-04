Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Does a Native Blessing protect us from hurricanes - Discovering the Suncoast August 4 2021

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a popular legend – a Native American blessing protects the Suncoast from hurricanes. What’s the real story? And where did it come from? The story takes us back to the 1500s and Hernando de Soto, the Spanish conquistador who explored the west coast of Florida.

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com!

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident
Former Sheriff Tom Knight is stepping down as President and CEO of First Step Sarasota.
Former Sarasota Sheriff steps down from role at First Step
James Brannon
Suspected panhandler arrested for pulling knife on victim

Latest News

James Johns
North Port contractor charged with illegally dumping job waste
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 4
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Wednesday August 4
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Wet weather pattern continues on the Suncoast
COVID discussion during Sarasota County School Board meeting and workshop on Tuesday.
Sarasota County School Board discusses COVID-19 ahead of next week’s start of the school year