Charlotte County Sheriff looking for clown who broke into vehicle, stole debit card

Recognize the man behind the unusual mask?
Recognize the man behind the unusual mask?(CCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Charlotte County are looking for this clown, pictured at a local Walmart purchasing goods with a stolen debit card.

Officials say that the suspect, whose face is covered by the mask, broke into a vehicle on July 28 and then proceeded to use the victim’s debit card in several locations, including the Murdock Walmart, where he was finally captured on surveillance video.

The man is seen wearing a black hat, mirrored sunglasses, a white long-sleeved button-down shirt, dark-colored pants, and black and white shoes. The clown mask is covering his face, but it’s so unique that police hope someone will recognize him.

The man left the parking lot on a dark-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013. Anyone with information regarding this case, and who wishes to remain anonymous, and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.

