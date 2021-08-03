Advertise With Us
Victim dodges bullets in Englewood shooting incident

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man emerged unscathed after an assailant fired multiple shots at him inside a home late Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 11 p.m., deputies received a call about a shooting inside a home on Winstead Avenue. The victim told investigators that after a brief argument, the suspect fired multiple rounds in his direction but missed with every shot.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, deputies said, adding they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Detectives are currently investigating and are asking for anyone with information to contact Det. T. Goff of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

