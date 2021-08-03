Advertise With Us
Suspected panhandler arrested for pulling knife on victim

James Brannon
James Brannon(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADEONTON, Fla. (WWSB) - An alleged panhandler was arrested after police say he pulled a knife on a man who refused to give him money, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the CVS in the Bayshore Gardens Shopping Center, where the alleged victim said a man, identified at James Brannon, became argumentative after he refused to give Brannon money.

After arguing, the victim said Brannon produced a switchblade. The victim, afraid for his safety, went into the store to call police. Brannon then left the area, the arrest report said.

A CVS employee also told deputies he had been the victim of Brannon’s aggressive panhandling.

Deputies found Brannon a short time later. Brannon admitted having an argument with someone at the CVS and admitted pulling out the switchblade, but said he was only trying to sell the knife to the victim.

Brannon was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.

