Suncoast counties urging the public to get vaccinated

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast counties are urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The message comes as the Department of Health reports new cases in Sarasota County have doubled.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health are showing 1,412 new cases in Sarasota. Numbers are also showing 1,552 new cases in Manatee County.

Steve Huard from the Department of Health said the numbers are doubling as the weeks go on.

“So, why the increase? Masking... We also have a significant number of people in the community who are unvaccinated. Statistically, the unvaccinated folks in our community are at the greatest risk and they are the ones spreading the virus throughout the community,” said Huard.

Huard said three weeks ago, we were seeing 10 to 15 people getting vaccinated at the Department of Health each day. Now, that number has jumped to 30 to 50 people each day.

