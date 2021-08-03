Storms will be starting early on the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere continues to moisten, and wavelets of energy riding in a trough of low pressure to our north will combine to produce good chances for storms. In fact, because of those ingredients, there is a chance of showers anytime during the day, but with the highest chance in the afternoon and evening with maximum heating. Just to our north and closer to the center of the energy wavelet aloft, flood watches have been issued that extend into Wednesday.

While we are on the bottom edge of the heaviest rainfall, we will be monitoring the situation to see how far south the line of storms will drift. Outflow from the storms could produce patches of heavier rains at drive-time this evening. Tomorrow will also likely be a day with good rain chances.

