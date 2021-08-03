Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

A soggy midweek

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been a train of rain throughout our Tuesday with multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms. As we head into the evening, we catch a brief break in the downpours. However, if the showers out in The Gulf continue to redevelop, we will expect a few more scattered storms this evening.

Don’t put the umbrella away just yet! Wednesday looks to be another soggy one. Showers and storms moving in in the morning hours and spread inlands and across the coast through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday, will be much cooler than recently with highs only in the mid to lower 80′s.

Once we pass Wednesday, rain chances will rewind back to typical afternoon storm chances with temperatures returning to the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Drive gently Tuesday: Police targeting I-75 for enforcement, education
Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
Long waits reported at Sarasota, Palmetto COVID-19 testing sites
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash
Former Sheriff Tom Knight is stepping down as President and CEO of First Step Sarasota.
Former Sarasota Sheriff steps down from role at First Step

Latest News

Location across the Suncoast picking up over and inch of rain
Weather Forecast: Tuesday Evening, August 3, 2021
John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Storms will be starting early on the Suncoast today
Rain falling inland this evening but more scattered storms return for Tuesday.
Rain chances increase heading towards midweek
wx6
First Alert Weather - August 2, 2021