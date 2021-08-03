A soggy midweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It has been a train of rain throughout our Tuesday with multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms. As we head into the evening, we catch a brief break in the downpours. However, if the showers out in The Gulf continue to redevelop, we will expect a few more scattered storms this evening.

Don’t put the umbrella away just yet! Wednesday looks to be another soggy one. Showers and storms moving in in the morning hours and spread inlands and across the coast through the morning and afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday, will be much cooler than recently with highs only in the mid to lower 80′s.

Once we pass Wednesday, rain chances will rewind back to typical afternoon storm chances with temperatures returning to the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

