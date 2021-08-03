Advertise With Us
Question of the Day: Should Florida follow Louisiana and reinstate masks?

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Louisiana announced Monday that it would reinstate masks in indoor settings statewide, including classrooms. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order last week saying the state would not be able to impose any sort of mandatory mask mandates or ordinances.

With the Delta variant on the rise, do you think Florida should follow suit and impose indoor mask ordinances.

