New FEMA Flood Insurance Maps could affect Manatee County homeowners

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A new Federal Emergency Management Administration flood insurance rate map will go into effect in Aug. 10 and may impact homeowners’ insurance rates in Manatee County.

Most of FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Map changes have occurred in the coastal areas of Manatee County and Gamble Creek in East Manatee.

Manatee County property owners can verify if their flood zone or base flood elevation (BFE) is changing here.

If the flood zone or BFE for a property changes, the flood insurance rate and the requirement to carry a flood policy may also change. By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings that are located in areas at high risk of flooding. Standard homeowners, business owners, and renters’ insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage; consequently, flood insurance for financial protection is an important consideration for everyone subject to flood risks.

