Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Missing woman sought in Manatee County

Michelle Puffenburger
Michelle Puffenburger(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Michelle Puffenburger, 69, was last seen driving her 2004 Gold Honda Accord with Florida license tag JL89B near the 5300 block of 14th Street West around 7 p.m., Monday. She was following someone else to her home when she became lost while driving. Michelle has dementia, does not have her medications with her, and would not know her way home without assistance.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a floral nightgown.

A Silver Alert has been issued.  Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive gently Tuesday: Police targeting I-75 for enforcement, education
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
2 Manatee County medical centers suspending visitation starting on Tuesday
Hundreds of cars are lined up at the Sarasota Kennel testing site. (Colleen Yohn)
Long waits reported at Sarasota, Palmetto COVID-19 testing sites
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Sunday crash
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days

Latest News

John Scalzi with First Alert Weather
Storms will be starting early on the Suncoast today
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 2, 2021
Commissioner Nikki Fried takes a boat tour of Sarasota's waterways.
Fried takes boat tour of Sarasota’s red tide-plagued waterways
Suncoast counties urging the public to get vaccinated