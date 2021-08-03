Missing woman sought in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Michelle Puffenburger, 69, was last seen driving her 2004 Gold Honda Accord with Florida license tag JL89B near the 5300 block of 14th Street West around 7 p.m., Monday. She was following someone else to her home when she became lost while driving. Michelle has dementia, does not have her medications with her, and would not know her way home without assistance.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a floral nightgown.

A Silver Alert has been issued. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

