Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man

Arsenio Mayes
Arsenio Mayes(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are searching for a missing endangered adult who escaped from Centerstone Hospital.

Tuesday, Centerstone reported Arsenio Mayes missing from the facility around 1 p.m.  He was last seen on foot in the area of 2020 30th Ave. E. and US 301.

Arsenio is 6′5″, 155-160 lbs., and has short black hair and a thin build.  He was last seen wearing shirtless, green shorts and glasses.  He is known to frequent the area of 30th Ave. W and 14th St.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011

