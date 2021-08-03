Missing Endangered Adult alert issued for Bradenton man

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials are searching for a missing endangered adult who escaped from Centerstone Hospital.

Tuesday, Centerstone reported Arsenio Mayes missing from the facility around 1 p.m. He was last seen on foot in the area of 2020 30th Ave. E. and US 301.

Arsenio is 6′5″, 155-160 lbs., and has short black hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing shirtless, green shorts and glasses. He is known to frequent the area of 30th Ave. W and 14th St.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 941-747-3011

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.