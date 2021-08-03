Former Sarasota Sheriff steps down from role at First Step

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight is stepping down from his role as president and CEO of First Step.

The news comes seven months after his appointment to the role. Knight says he resigned from his role at First Step because he’s looking to slow down and enjoy time with family.

The First Step organization helps people with addiction disorders and mental health issues.

“I stepped down purely because I wanted to spend some time with my wife. And I never really took a break from the time I left the Sheriff’s office until I started right back into this career,” said Knight. “Not knowing how to slow down and not understanding what it was to slow down and not understanding what I needed to do for me and my family.”

That’s until now after raising more than a million dollars for First Step just half a year into the role.

“Ready to step back and take a deep breath and take some Tom time and spend some time with my wife and enjoy life a little bit,” said Knight.

While Knight is stepping down as the head of the First Step organization he still aims to help any way he can as an ambassador.

“Help the processes of it. Again, I don’t want the commitment of being the CEO but I want to be helpful and I don’t plan on charging any money to do that,” said Knight.

First Step has hired on their new leader, Shawny Robey. She hails from New Orleans were she helped head a non profit behavioral health care provider. And she’s no stranger to the area having worked for Manatee County Rural Health in years prior.

