Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried takes boat tour of Sarasota’s red tide plagued waterways

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried took a little boat tour around Sarasota Bay on Monday afternoon. She got a first-hand look at some of the effects of red tide.

“Unfortunately, it’s dark and there’s dead fish all over the waterways,” said Fried.

That’s what Fried had seen on her boat ride. She says that the agriculture department and the state are going to continue to take on this problem aggressively.

“We will be taking action against those refusing to comply with state law, to ensure best management practices are being properly implemented,” said Fried.

A big part of this Clean Water Initiative will have state officials frequently doing in-person visits instead of relying on voluntary self-reporting. Fried says their focus now is to increase accountability and transparency.

“For the first time ever, the department is inspecting and collecting detailed records of the nutrients being applied by agriculture producers,” said Fried.

Joining Fried on this boat tour were some Sarasota city officials including Mayor Hagen Brody.

“As a coastal community, we have a heightened sense of responsibility and duty to ensure that water that makes its way into our bays and estuaries is as clean and nutrient-free as it could possibly be,” said Brody.

Fried says she has also called on Governor Ron DeSantis to put an emergency order in place for Sarasota and the Suncoast.

“It’s not just utilizing our local resources for the cleanup effort, but we’re using all of our state resources, our state scientists to combat this,” said Fried. “To make sure there’s not such a burden on our local governments and communities as they’re going through this red tide.”

Fried also says the state will continue to work closely with residents and places like Mote Marine to help improve the red tide situation.

