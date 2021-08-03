Driver injured in one-car crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver not wearing a seat belt was seriously injured Monday afternoon in North Port, police say.

At around 5:45 p.m., North Port police and fire units were called to a single-vehicle crash on South San Mateo Drive approaching Las Vegas Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound on South San Mateo. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, according to a tweet from the North Port Police Department.

Investigators say when the driver tried to correct, the vehicle slid and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. They sustained serious injuries and were flown by helicopter to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Upon attempt at correction, the vehicle slid and overturned. The driver, who was not belted, was ejected from the vehicle. They sustained serious injuries and were flown by helicopter to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Center. The crash remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/RIHXtxnfny — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) August 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.