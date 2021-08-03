Advertise With Us
Driver injured in one-car crash in North Port

(AP GraphicsBank)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A driver not wearing a seat belt was seriously injured Monday afternoon in North Port, police say.

At around 5:45 p.m., North Port police and fire units were called to a single-vehicle crash on South San Mateo Drive approaching Las Vegas Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound on South San Mateo. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway, according to a tweet from the North Port Police Department.

Investigators say when the driver tried to correct, the vehicle slid and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. They sustained serious injuries and were flown by helicopter to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

