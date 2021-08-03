DOH-Sarasota says new 1,412 news cases since last week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Sarasota says the case count in Sarasota County is up to 35,675 total cases with 1,1412 new cases in the last reporting period.

The Department of Health also wants to encourage residents to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 weekly situation report for July 23 to July 29, 2021 there have been 2,590,699 COVID-19 cases in Florida with 39,079 deaths reported.

To date, 278,099 or 69 percent of Sarasota residents have been vaccinated for COVID 19.

DOH Sarasota continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations, no appointment necessary at the health department locations in downtown Sarasota and North Port.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Both locations close from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple community outlets. To find the location nearest you please visit www.vaccines.gov.

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing site located at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234. This site is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will test anyone regardless of symptoms.

