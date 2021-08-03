Advertise With Us
Doctors Hospital announces new visitation restrictions

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota(Source: Google)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, Doctors Hospital in Sarasota has announced new visitor guidelines.

The announcement follows similar restrictions recently put into effect at other local hospitals

“These changes are a result of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the community,” the hospital said in a notice to news media.

Doctors is now only allowing one adult visitor per patient, per day, according to the hospital’s website.

Visiting hours remain the same, 8 a.m., to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Additional modifications apply to certain patient care areas:

  • Patients Undergoing Procedures – One visitor is allowed per patient. Visitor must remain in the designated waiting area. If the patient is admitted, the visitor can visit with the patient after the patient is admitted to his/her room.
  • Emergency Room (ER) – One visitor is allowed per patient.
  • Vaccinated Volunteers – Allowed in all areas apart from designated COVID-19 units.

Exceptions must be approved by the hospital administrator on call or administration and will be considered in specific circumstances such as end-of-life needs.

Details are here: https://doctorsofsarasota.com/covid-19/visitor-policy.dot

