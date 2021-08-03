Advertise With Us
DeSantis to hold press conference in Sarasota

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to journalists at the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora in Miami.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit Mote Marine Laboratory at noon to talk about red tide that is currently affecting Sarasota Bay.

DeSantis will speak alongside DEP Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Fish and Wildlife Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton about the harmful algae blooms that have triggered fish kills.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Mayor Hagen Brody also toured the area yesterday to survey the damage to the waterways. Many marine life researches are concerned about the harmful algae blooms and how they may affect local marine life, such as sea turtle hatchlings.

ABC7 will carry the governor on Facebook at noon.

