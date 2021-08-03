DeSantis celebrates Mote’s research in fight against Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Mote Marine Laboratory to cut the ribbon at the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Facility at More Marine Laboratory.

DeSantis traveled to the Suncoast the day after Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Sarasota Mayor Hagen Brody toured Sarasota Bay.

The Mote Aquaculture Research Park in Sarasota will allow scientists to test compounds and technologies prior to pilot field implementation. The governor expressed excitement that the research at Mote could help in the fight against harmful algae causing fish kills in the bay.

“The new Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Facility at Mote Marine Lab will provide scientists the ability to research red tide, and hopefully lead to new technologies that prevent and mitigate harmful blooms,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I am proud that we were able to create this facility through a state partnership between FWC, DEP and Mote Marine, and I look forward to putting it to work.”

The governor signed into law Senate Bill 1552, which established the Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative, a partnership between FWC and Mote Marine Laboratory to develop technologies and approaches to control and mitigate red tide and its impacts. Senate Bill 1552 provided a $3 million annual appropriation to the initiative for six years, totaling $18 million.

