Bradenton PD seek woman who fraudulently used stolen card

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are seeking the identity of a woman they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a gas station.

The woman was captured on surveillance footage at the Wawa on 701 First Street in East Bradenton purchasing gifts with a stolen card. She is believed to have obtained the credit card after burglarizing a vehicle.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a late model Ford Focus.

Call police if you have information.

