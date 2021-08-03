Advertise With Us
Bradenton PD seek woman who fraudulently used stolen card

Bradenton Police
Bradenton Police(Bradenton PD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are seeking the identity of a woman they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items at a gas station.

The woman was captured on surveillance footage at the Wawa on 701 First Street in East Bradenton purchasing gifts with a stolen card. She is believed to have obtained the credit card after burglarizing a vehicle.

The suspect was last seen driving away in a late model Ford Focus.

Call police if you have information.

